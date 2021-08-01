Arion (ARION) Price Tops $0.0033

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded up 31.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 1st. One Arion coin can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Arion has traded 36.3% higher against the US dollar. Arion has a market cap of $47,245.80 and $2.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00046720 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.39 or 0.00102911 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.04 or 0.00136043 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,109.43 or 0.99804917 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.08 or 0.00832929 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002555 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arion Coin Profile

Arion’s total supply is 14,361,070 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com

Arion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

