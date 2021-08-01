Arionum Trading 19.6% Higher Over Last Week (ARO)

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Over the last week, Arionum has traded 19.6% higher against the dollar. One Arionum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Arionum has a total market cap of $65,622.81 and $20.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,161.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,596.34 or 0.06307744 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $544.57 or 0.01323019 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.95 or 0.00352158 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.75 or 0.00125714 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.84 or 0.00597271 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00007235 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.61 or 0.00353759 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $120.73 or 0.00293306 BTC.

Arionum Profile

ARO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com . The official website for Arionum is www.arionum.com . The Reddit community for Arionum is https://reddit.com/r/Arionum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Arionum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arionum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arionum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

