Arizona Metals Corp. (CVE:AMC) Director Acquires C$16,772.00 in Stock

Arizona Metals Corp. (CVE:AMC) Director Colin Sutherland purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.79 per share, with a total value of C$16,772.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,282,000 shares in the company, valued at C$6,143,344.

Shares of CVE AMC traded down C$0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching C$4.89. The company had a trading volume of 46,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,952. Arizona Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.55 and a 52 week high of C$5.55. The stock has a market cap of C$384.90 million and a PE ratio of -29.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4.75.

Separately, Beacon Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arizona Metals in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Arizona Metals Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Kay mine project, which consists of approximately 1,300 acres of patented and BLM claims located in Yavapai County, Arizona; and the Sugarloaf Peak Gold project that comprises 4,400 acres of BLM claims situated in La Paz County, Arizona.

