Ark Trading 25.6% Higher This Week (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for about $1.15 or 0.00002887 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ark has traded 25.6% higher against the US dollar. Ark has a market cap of $150.90 million and approximately $25.77 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00009858 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003384 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000054 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000039 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 66.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000438 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 158,977,586 coins and its circulating supply is 130,856,689 coins. The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io . The official website for Ark is ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

