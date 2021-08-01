Arqma (ARQ) Price Hits $0.0381 on Top Exchanges

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Arqma has a total market cap of $387,140.31 and approximately $1,389.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Arqma has traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar. One Arqma coin can currently be purchased for $0.0381 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Arqma alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,977.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,558.59 or 0.06243966 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $543.60 or 0.01326605 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $144.68 or 0.00353083 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.27 or 0.00125124 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.02 or 0.00595515 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00007212 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $145.41 or 0.00354862 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.34 or 0.00293673 BTC.

Arqma Profile

Arqma (ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 16,195,021 coins and its circulating supply is 10,150,478 coins. The official website for Arqma is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arqma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arqma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.