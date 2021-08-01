Artfinity 24 Hour Volume Hits $4,635.00 (AT)

Artfinity (CURRENCY:AT) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One Artfinity coin can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Artfinity has a total market cap of $349,326.84 and $4,635.00 worth of Artfinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Artfinity has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Artfinity alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00056330 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002648 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00014648 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.78 or 0.00802962 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005374 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00040195 BTC.

Artfinity Coin Profile

AT is a coin. It was first traded on July 8th, 2018. Artfinity’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,689,207 coins. Artfinity’s official Twitter account is @ABCC_Exchange . Artfinity’s official website is www.jueyi.art

According to CryptoCompare, “AWARE is a tokenizing investment and management community of digital assets, and it is based on Qtum blockchain, which aims to make innovative assets more liquid and also to serve blockchain entrepreneurs and investors across the globe. “

Artfinity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artfinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Artfinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Artfinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Artfinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Artfinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.