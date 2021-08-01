Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $147.48.

AJG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AJG opened at $139.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.81. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $100.32 and a 52-week high of $154.03.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 16.36%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.