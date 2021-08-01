Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Upgraded to “Buy” at Evercore ISI

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) was upgraded by investment analysts at Evercore ISI to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a $160.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.85% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Truist raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.48.

NYSE:AJG traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.31. 1,434,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,266. The company has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $100.32 and a 12 month high of $154.03.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 11.70%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Beacon Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $0. Assetmark bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter worth about $0. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 410.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

