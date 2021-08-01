Arweave (AR) Market Cap Reaches $417.53 Million

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded up 12.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Over the last week, Arweave has traded up 39.4% against the US dollar. One Arweave coin can now be bought for about $12.50 or 0.00030451 BTC on popular exchanges. Arweave has a market capitalization of $417.53 million and $29.12 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00026568 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002436 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000043 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Arweave Profile

AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org . The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

