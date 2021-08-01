Aryacoin Price Tops $0.0093 on Major Exchanges (AYA)

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. One Aryacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0093 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. Aryacoin has a total market cap of $1.50 million and $24,728.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aryacoin has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005225 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000080 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000096 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Aryacoin Coin Profile

Aryacoin uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,459,554 coins and its circulating supply is 160,459,559 coins. Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @AryacoinAYA . Aryacoin’s official website is aryacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aryacoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorthim. “

Aryacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aryacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aryacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aryacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

