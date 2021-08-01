Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Expected to Post Earnings of $6.52 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) to report earnings of $6.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $7.15. Asbury Automotive Group posted earnings per share of $4.08 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 59.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full year earnings of $22.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.50 to $26.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $20.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.55 to $21.78. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Asbury Automotive Group.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $2.69. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 42.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Asbury Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABG. Truist increased their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABG. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Shares of NYSE ABG traded up $2.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $205.46. The company had a trading volume of 125,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,990. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $88.74 and a 12 month high of $216.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.98.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

