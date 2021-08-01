ASD One Day Trading Volume Hits $3.57 Million (BTMX)

ASD (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. In the last seven days, ASD has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ASD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000868 BTC on popular exchanges. ASD has a total market capitalization of $267.61 million and approximately $3.57 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ASD Profile

ASD (CRYPTO:BTMX) is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 743,385,577 coins. ASD’s official Twitter account is @AscendEX_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling ASD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

