ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.250-$1.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $960 million-$970 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.

ASGN traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.13. 197,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,001. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.27. ASGN has a 12-month low of $61.70 and a 12-month high of $110.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 5.48%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ASGN will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASGN from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Truist increased their price objective on ASGN from $108.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ASGN from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

