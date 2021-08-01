ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 34.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the quarter. ASML makes up approximately 0.7% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth $33,000. Firestone Capital Management raised its position in ASML by 450.0% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in ASML by 762.5% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.21% of the company’s stock.

ASML has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ASML from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $704.50.

ASML stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $766.74. The stock had a trading volume of 488,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,991. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $696.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $321.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.93, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.06. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $343.25 and a fifty-two week high of $768.70.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

