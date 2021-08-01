Aspire Private Capital LLC Raises Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 41.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,319 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $1,254,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $1,630,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 35,172 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,823,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 839.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,093 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 41,526 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,236,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Microsoft from $333.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.48.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $284.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $267.81. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $196.25 and a 52 week high of $290.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 28.11%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

