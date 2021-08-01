Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383,955 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,099 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Associated Banc worth $8,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the first quarter worth $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the first quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ASB opened at $19.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.01. Associated Banc-Corp has a one year low of $12.03 and a one year high of $23.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.22.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Associated Banc had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

In related news, CEO Andrew J. Harmening sold 51,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $1,175,960.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,316,209.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole M. Kitowski sold 8,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total transaction of $204,340.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,618.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,656 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,442 over the last three months. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASB. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.40.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB).

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.