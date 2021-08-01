ASTA Market Cap Reaches $44.88 Million (ASTA)

ASTA (CURRENCY:ASTA) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. ASTA has a total market cap of $44.88 million and approximately $163,171.00 worth of ASTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ASTA has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. One ASTA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0249 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002441 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00047326 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00102760 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.21 or 0.00137171 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,102.28 or 1.00305699 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $339.03 or 0.00827366 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ASTA Profile

ASTA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,799,711,862 coins. The official website for ASTA is www.astaplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The ASTA platform is a system created to expand the market network, based on the price stability of stable coins that can be used for daily transactions. The ASTA platform has created a system that can simultaneously utilize two different blockchain platforms, a value-changing cryptocurrency and a value-fixed cryptocurrency, and is designed to allow the exchange of two coins with Atomic Swap. “

