ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Short Interest Down 23.1% in July

ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the June 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of ASXFY opened at $56.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.10. ASX has a 52-week low of $51.31 and a 52-week high of $64.63.

About ASX

ASX Ltd. engages in operating a securities exchange. Its products and services include listing and issuer services; trading venue; clearing and settlement activities; exchange-traded and over-the-counter products; and information and technical services. The company was founded in April 1987 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

