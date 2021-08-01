At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lessened its position in shares of At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) by 81.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 173,287 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.06% of At Home Group worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in At Home Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in At Home Group during the first quarter valued at about $16,866,000. CAS Investment Partners LLC grew its position in At Home Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,078,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,960,000 after acquiring an additional 645,000 shares during the period. Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in At Home Group during the first quarter valued at about $5,740,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in At Home Group by 44.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 5,798 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other At Home Group news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson sold 22,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $800,485.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Laura L. Bracken sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $276,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,001.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,694 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,830 in the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HOME. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on At Home Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of HOME opened at $36.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.52. At Home Group Inc. has a one year low of $7.81 and a one year high of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.84.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.74 million. At Home Group had a return on equity of 61.69% and a net margin of 12.74%. At Home Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 183.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that At Home Group Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cors, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decors, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

