Atari Token Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $536,913.00 (ATRI)

Atari Token (CURRENCY:ATRI) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One Atari Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0516 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Atari Token has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. Atari Token has a total market cap of $43.92 million and $536,913.00 worth of Atari Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Atari Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00056998 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002656 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00014651 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $328.96 or 0.00797796 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005191 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00040156 BTC.

Atari Token Profile

Atari Token (ATRI) is a coin. It was first traded on July 27th, 2020. Atari Token’s total supply is 1,975,082,183 coins and its circulating supply is 851,959,940 coins. Atari Token’s official Twitter account is @atari . The official website for Atari Token is www.atarichain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ATARI Chain, Ltd, incorporated in Gibraltar, is responsible for the governance and ecosystem development of the ATARI Network of smart platforms using the ATARI Token. The ATARI Token is the utility and governance token for the ATARI Network. The ATARI Token serves as a medium of exchange within the ATARI Network for various ATARI goods and services, including those of ATARI’s partners. The ATARI Token is also used for rewards, staking incentives and ecosystem development programs. The objective is for the ATARI Token to become the utility token of reference for the videogame industry, either as an in-game token or as a utility token for exchanges of services or products between individuals and/or companies. The ATARI Token may also be collateralized to mint ATARI USD, a stable USD pegged cryptocurrency which can be used in-game on various ATARI platforms, including the ATARI Casino and partnerships within the ATARI Universe. On October 16, 2020, The Atari Group announced the details for a public sale of the Atari Token on the Bitcoin.com Exchange. On November 2, 2020, The Atari Group announced the early closing of the public sale and the start of the trading of the Atari Token (ATRI) on Bitcoin.com Exchange as early as November 2, 2020. This public sale and the listing constitute two very important milestones for the Atari blockchain project, providing liquidity to the token holders, and paving the way for future collaborations and the development of the Atari blockchain eco-system. “

Buying and Selling Atari Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atari Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atari Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atari Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Atari Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atari Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.