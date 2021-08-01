Atheios Price Tops $0.0008 on Exchanges (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 89.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 1st. One Atheios coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Atheios has a total market capitalization of $34,191.33 and $12.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Atheios has traded up 16.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,434.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,615.16 or 0.06467584 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $541.77 or 0.01339861 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $143.57 or 0.00355069 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $51.62 or 0.00127666 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $239.93 or 0.00593362 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00007554 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.35 or 0.00356990 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.51 or 0.00290622 BTC.

Atheios Profile

Atheios is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 46,135,729 coins and its circulating supply is 42,289,302 coins. The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Atheios

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

