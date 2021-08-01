Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Short Interest Up 30.7% in July

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 942,000 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the June 30th total of 720,700 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 309,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AUB opened at $35.47 on Friday. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a twelve month low of $19.61 and a twelve month high of $42.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.53.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 35.22%. Research analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 52.34%.

AUB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

