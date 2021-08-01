Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Earns Buy Rating from Robert W. Baird

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $345.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.11% from the company’s previous close.

TEAM has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho increased their price target on Atlassian from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen lowered shares of Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Atlassian from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.53.

Atlassian stock traded up $58.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $325.12. The stock had a trading volume of 6,133,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,053. Atlassian has a twelve month low of $160.01 and a twelve month high of $349.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a PE ratio of -116.11, a PEG ratio of 406.40 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $254.91.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 9.33% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. Equities research analysts expect that Atlassian will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

