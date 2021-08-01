Atomic Wallet Coin Trading 6.3% Lower Over Last Week (AWC)

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. Atomic Wallet Coin has a total market capitalization of $14.19 million and approximately $71,307.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can now be purchased for $1.34 or 0.00003241 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002422 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001825 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00045659 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00054815 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002612 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift. Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20. On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet. Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens. “

Atomic Wallet Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atomic Wallet Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

