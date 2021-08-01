Audius Price Tops $1.17 (AUDIO)

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 1st. Audius has a market cap of $140.21 million and $16.64 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Audius coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.17 or 0.00002848 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Audius has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00055307 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002606 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00014588 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $320.18 or 0.00780493 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005308 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00039573 BTC.

Audius Coin Profile

Audius (AUDIO) is a coin. It launched on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . Audius’ official website is audius.co . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Buying and Selling Audius

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

