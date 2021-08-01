Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,240,000 shares, a growth of 36.6% from the June 30th total of 5,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 15.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Ault Global stock opened at $2.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.47. Ault Global has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $10.94.

Ault Global (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Ault Global had a negative return on equity of 23.57% and a negative net margin of 76.80%. The business had revenue of $13.25 million during the quarter.

In other news, Chairman Milton C. Ault III purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.43 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 2,043 shares in the company, valued at $4,964.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have bought 78,087 shares of company stock valued at $184,079 over the last 90 days. 2.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPW. F3Logic LLC raised its stake in shares of Ault Global by 47.2% in the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ault Global by 222.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 153,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 105,875 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Ault Global by 83.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 18,936 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ault Global by 157.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 91,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Ault Global during the 1st quarter valued at $409,000. 5.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ault Global Company Profile

Ault Global Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power system solutions for the military/aerospace, medical, and industrial-telecommunication industries in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers custom power system solutions; high-grade flexibility series power supply products, such as power rectifiers; and value-added services for original equipment manufacturers.

