Aurora (AOA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.94 Million

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. Aurora has a total market cap of $13.94 million and approximately $223,544.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aurora coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aurora has traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aurora alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00054734 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.09 or 0.00084723 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002609 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00014714 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $323.52 or 0.00781145 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005348 BTC.

About Aurora

Aurora is a dPoS/BFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,974,001,542 coins. The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Aurora Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aurora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aurora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aurora and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.