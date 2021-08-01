Aurox (URUS) Trading Up 14% This Week

Aurox (CURRENCY:URUS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Aurox has a market cap of $3.63 million and $1.96 million worth of Aurox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aurox has traded up 14% against the dollar. One Aurox coin can now be bought for about $7.72 or 0.00019407 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00054760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002614 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00014497 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $315.72 or 0.00793731 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005219 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.69 or 0.00087220 BTC.

Aurox Profile

Aurox (URUS) is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2021. Aurox’s official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Buying and Selling Aurox

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aurox using one of the exchanges listed above.

