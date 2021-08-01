Auto Price Hits $815.98 (AUTO)

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Auto has a total market cap of $43.25 million and approximately $5.01 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Auto has traded up 15.6% against the US dollar. One Auto coin can now be bought for approximately $815.98 or 0.01984929 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00055608 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002618 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00014615 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $323.02 or 0.00785760 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005222 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00039548 BTC.

About Auto

Auto is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 53,003 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Auto Coin Trading

