Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Short Interest Update

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 941,600 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the June 30th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 386,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Autoliv from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded Autoliv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Autoliv from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.69.

Shares of Autoliv stock opened at $100.88 on Friday. Autoliv has a one year low of $64.37 and a one year high of $108.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.64. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.85.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.18). Autoliv had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Autoliv will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 78.73%.

In other news, Director Jan Carlson sold 18,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total transaction of $1,941,324.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,807,906.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALV. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,676,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,242,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Autoliv by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,326,898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $308,737,000 after buying an additional 620,080 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Autoliv by 661.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,949 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,019,000 after buying an additional 440,412 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Autoliv by 2,354.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 335,862 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,168,000 after buying an additional 322,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

