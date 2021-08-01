AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.14.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AN shares. Truist boosted their target price on AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Benchmark raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $121.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.70. AutoNation has a 1 year low of $50.52 and a 1 year high of $122.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 33.01%. AutoNation’s revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AutoNation will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 47,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total value of $5,605,647.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.55, for a total value of $11,655,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 447,938 shares of company stock valued at $48,668,838 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in AutoNation by 2.7% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 20.1% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 1.0% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 14,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 37.2% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 14.8% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

