Avalanche (AVAX) Trading 23.4% Higher Over Last Week

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion and $96.89 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 23.4% higher against the US dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for about $13.50 or 0.00032550 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.20 or 0.00219925 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00032651 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00006042 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00013251 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,075.60 or 0.02593730 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 386,923,180 coins and its circulating supply is 173,419,242 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax . The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Avalanche Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

