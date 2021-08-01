Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the June 30th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Avast stock opened at $8.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.80. Avast has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $8.35.

AVASF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Avast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Avast in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

