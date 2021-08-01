Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $222.45.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVY. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $227.00 price target (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $216,060.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,191,588. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth $46,000. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVY stock opened at $210.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.00. Avery Dennison has a 1-year low of $111.80 and a 1-year high of $226.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $211.13.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 48.53%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

