AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Short Interest Up 28.1% in July

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,800 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the June 30th total of 81,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 242,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AXAHY. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered AXA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered AXA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. AXA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Get AXA alerts:

AXAHY opened at $25.97 on Friday. AXA has a 12-month low of $15.57 and a 12-month high of $28.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.