Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Research Coverage Started at SVB Leerink

Analysts at SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 194.12% from the company’s previous close.

AXLA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Axcella Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright began coverage on Axcella Health in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Axcella Health in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AXLA traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.40. The stock had a trading volume of 154,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,470. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a current ratio of 8.97. Axcella Health has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.01. Equities analysts anticipate that Axcella Health will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Axcella Health by 176.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Axcella Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 161.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 440.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6,359 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Axcella Health by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axcella Health Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company in the United States. It treats complex diseases and enhances health using endogenous metabolic modulator compositions. The company's lead product candidates include AXA1665 for the treatment of overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125 for treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

