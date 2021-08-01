Axe Market Capitalization Tops $190,468.16 (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 1st. One Axe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0362 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Axe has a market capitalization of $190,468.16 and approximately $45,707.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Axe has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Axe

Axe (CRYPTO:AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

