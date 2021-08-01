Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Shares Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 42.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,141 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Axonics were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AXNX. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in Axonics by 713.9% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,048,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,794,000 after buying an additional 919,660 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Axonics by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,056,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,159,000 after buying an additional 536,615 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Axonics by 2,336.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 385,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,094,000 after buying an additional 369,795 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Axonics during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,036,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its position in Axonics by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,456,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,217,000 after buying an additional 287,296 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Rinda Sama sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $81,747.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,477.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 6,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $379,140.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,429.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,227 shares of company stock valued at $7,478,848 in the last ninety days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AXNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Axonics in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on Axonics in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Axonics from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axonics in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Shares of AXNX opened at $67.95 on Friday. Axonics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.00 and a 52 week high of $69.66. The company has a current ratio of 9.50, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.76.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $32.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.89 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 19.35% and a negative net margin of 52.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

