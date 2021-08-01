Azuki (AZUKI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.18 Million

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 1st. During the last seven days, Azuki has traded up 19.9% against the US dollar. Azuki has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and $42,804.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Azuki coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00045710 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00102554 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.32 or 0.00136681 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,652.55 or 0.99766315 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.31 or 0.00831063 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Azuki Coin Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance . Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Azuki Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Azuki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Azuki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

