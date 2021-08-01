Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Brokerages expect Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.15. Baker Hughes reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 450%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $1.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Baker Hughes.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BKR shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.66.

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 7,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $185,657.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,047.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $207,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,830,802.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,097 shares of company stock valued at $851,558. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 371.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 137,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 108,308 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 7,721 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,198,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,992,000 after acquiring an additional 241,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKR stock opened at $21.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -708.00 and a beta of 1.76. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $12.13 and a 1 year high of $26.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 122.03%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

