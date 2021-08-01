bAlpha (BALPHA) Price Hits $26.46 on Exchanges

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. bAlpha has a total market cap of $476,208.25 and approximately $817,804.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bAlpha coin can now be bought for about $26.46 or 0.00064244 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, bAlpha has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00055789 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002586 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00014743 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $323.33 or 0.00785154 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005354 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00039634 BTC.

bAlpha Profile

bAlpha (CRYPTO:BALPHA) is a coin. It launched on March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

bAlpha Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bAlpha should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bAlpha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

