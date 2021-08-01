BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,221 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,617,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in BancFirst by 494.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in BancFirst by 3.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 333,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,607,000 after buying an additional 12,124 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in BancFirst in the first quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in BancFirst by 7.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,297,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BancFirst in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

In other BancFirst news, major shareholder Main Street Banking Partners L sold 5,473 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $397,394.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,244,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,805,105.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO David E. Rainbolt sold 30,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $2,187,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,823 shares of company stock worth $4,427,158. Corporate insiders own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BANF opened at $55.48 on Friday. BancFirst Co. has a twelve month low of $39.20 and a twelve month high of $77.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.66.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.32. BancFirst had a net margin of 37.09% and a return on equity of 13.75%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BancFirst Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 45.33%.

BancFirst Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

