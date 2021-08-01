BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,200 shares, a growth of 35.5% from the June 30th total of 150,700 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BankFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet cut BankFinancial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

In related news, Director Debra Zukonik bought 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $39,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,602.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BankFinancial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in BankFinancial by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BankFinancial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in BankFinancial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in BankFinancial by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 62,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BFIN opened at $11.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.19. BankFinancial has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $11.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.50 million, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. BankFinancial had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 15.02%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BankFinancial will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BankFinancial

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides various commercial, family, and personal banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

