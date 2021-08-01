Bao Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $28.00 Million (BAO)

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Bao Finance has a total market capitalization of $28.00 million and approximately $863,705.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bao Finance has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. One Bao Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bao Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002440 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00047338 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.29 or 0.00103126 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.14 or 0.00139349 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,186.82 or 1.00439869 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $339.98 or 0.00829097 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002543 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bao Finance Coin Profile

Bao Finance’s launch date was December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Buying and Selling Bao Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bao Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bao Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bao Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bao Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.