Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Short Interest Down 20.4% in July

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,520,000 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the June 30th total of 5,680,000 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 670,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BZUN. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in Baozun during the first quarter worth $27,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Baozun during the first quarter worth $29,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Baozun during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Baozun during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Baozun during the first quarter worth $48,000. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BZUN shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. reduced their price target on shares of Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Baozun in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Baozun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baozun has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

Shares of BZUN stock opened at $24.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 6.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.00. Baozun has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $57.00.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Baozun had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Baozun will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

