Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Acquired by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 257.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,930 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 44,605 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

GOLD traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,183,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,613,273. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $31.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.94.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.78%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GOLD shares. TheStreet raised Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James set a $30.00 target price on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their target price on Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.27.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

