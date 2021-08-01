BASIC (BASIC) Price Tops $0.0048 on Major Exchanges

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 1st. One BASIC coin can currently be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, BASIC has traded 21.9% lower against the US dollar. BASIC has a market capitalization of $24.55 million and $423,553.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BASIC alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00054626 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002612 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00014463 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $313.16 or 0.00791504 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.54 or 0.00087293 BTC.

BASIC Coin Profile

BASIC (BASIC) is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 5,071,501,457 coins. BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BASIC is basic.finance . The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

Buying and Selling BASIC

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BASIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BASIC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.