Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Short Interest Update

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,900 shares, an increase of 34.2% from the June 30th total of 75,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 580,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BAYRY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

OTCMKTS:BAYRY opened at $14.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $17.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.56.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $14.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a positive return on equity of 18.95% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

