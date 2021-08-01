BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Short Interest Update

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

A number of research firms have commented on BESIY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of BE Semiconductor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

BE Semiconductor Industries stock opened at $83.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.48. The company has a current ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. BE Semiconductor Industries has a 12 month low of $41.09 and a 12 month high of $93.65.

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industries had a net margin of 35.72% and a return on equity of 59.16%. The firm had revenue of $272.35 million during the quarter.

About BE Semiconductor Industries

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and services semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chips, multi chips, multi modules, flip chips, TCBs, FOWLP and hybrid die bonding systems, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment, including conventional, ultra thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems.

