Beacon Price Tops $1.36 (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 1st. Beacon has a market cap of $2.43 million and approximately $65,192.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for about $1.36 or 0.00003436 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beacon has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00018444 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001584 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000131 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000034 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Beacon Profile

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

